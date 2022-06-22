Cooking class offered at Ridgeview Library

HICKORY — People are invited to come join the YMCA of Catawba Valley this week for a fun and delicious cooking class.

The YMCA is bringing its mobile kitchen to the Ridgeview Branch Library on Thursday, June 23, at 5:30 p.m. to use seasonal vegetables to make pasta primavera. This program is for participants aged 16 and up. Registration is required. Visit the online calendar to register: https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/

For more information, call 828-345-6037. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St., SW, at the corner of First Street and Seventh Avenue, SW, beside Ridgeview Recreation Center. All library programs are free and open to the public.