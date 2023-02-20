A new restaurant called Durty Thumbs fuses traditional Jamaican cuisine with Southern comfort foods, the owners said.

“It’s cooked Jamaican and served Southern,” co-owner Antonito Gabriel said. “It is a representation of both of us.”

Antonio and his wife Natalie Gabriel were already serving Jamaican food to the Hickory area through their food truck. The couple decided to broaden their business with a sit-down establishment.

The couple is dedicated to keeping the flavors of each dish as authentically Jamaican as possible, Antonio said.

“We actually ship in pimento wood (from Jamaica for smoking meats), to keep it as authentic as possible,” Antonio said. “When people first come, (the Taste of Jamaica plate is) the first thing that they normally try.”

The Taste of Jamaica dish comes with smoked jerk chicken, rice and peas and fried plantains.

Natalie was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica. Many of the dishes that are served at Durty Thumbs are family recipes, she said.

“I’ve been cooking for my family, my parents, since I was probably the age of 12,” Natalie said. “It’s customary for young girls. It’s like a rite of passage, back home, to be in the kitchen at a young age.”

Antonio is from Statesville. He said his Southern heritage influences some of the menu items, such as the coleslaw and pulled pork.

Durty Thumbs occupies the building where Max’s Mexican Eatery used to be on U.S. Highway 70. Max’s Mexican Eatery closed in June. Durty Thumbs opened in December.

A large thumb print made out of the Jamaican flag is painted on the front of the restaurant. The interior is decorated with tropical plants and posters of sunny beaches. Antonio said they wanted customers to feel like they just stepped off of a cruise ship or plane and into Jamaica.

The restaurant’s name symbolizes several things for the couple, including their dedication to hard work, Antonio said. He said the couple started off growing their own scotch bonnet peppers and making homemade sauces. “Everything came from the dirt, hence the name Durty Thumbs,” Antonio said.

Antonio added that when Natalie lived in Jamaica, she would visit the “jerk man.” The jerk man was a street vendor who sold jerk chicken. Antonio said the way you would know someone recently visited the jerk man was by looking at their hands. The sauce from the chicken would be on their fingers, he said.

Antonio said he thinks the best compliment to their food is when a patron puts down their utensils and starts eating with their hands.

Natalie said her favorite dish, oxtail and rice, is also popular with customers. She said when it is made correctly the meat falls right off the bone.

Along with traditional Jamaican dishes, Durty Thumbs serves fusion entrees. Antonio said one of his favorite menu items is the jerk chicken or pork nachos. He said the nachos are topped with coleslaw. Customers can also order tacos, sandwiches and bottled sodas imported from Jamaica.

The couple obtained a permit to sell alcoholic beverages from the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission at the end of January. “We are serving mixed drinks, beer, and wine,” Antonio said.

Antonio said the restaurant is now open seven days a week. Limited outdoor seating has also been added, he said.

Currently, the restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.