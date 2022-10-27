Cook Out restaurant to open at former bowling alley site in Hickory

Catawba County will be getting a new Cook Out restaurant at the site off U.S. Highway 70 at a property that was once home to the AMF Colonial Lanes bowling alley.

The company has listed the location as coming soon on its website. The fast food chain owns the 2.5-acre property, according to Catawba County GIS.

Colonial Lanes closed in late 2019 and the building was demolished last week.

This will be the third Cook Out in Catawba County. The chain currently has locations on N. Center Street and at 460 E. Conover Boulevard in Conover.