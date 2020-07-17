Conversational Spanish sessions offered

HICKORY - Hickory Public Library is hosting a virtual conversational Spanish group for anyone looking to practice their Spanish language skills. The online group meets every week on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. through August. Newcomers are always welcome to join as participants or listeners.
These sessions will help you improve your speaking ability and expand your knowledge of Spanish vocabulary. This is perfect for people who are comfortable with basic vocabulary and grammatical concepts in Spanish who would like to focus on increasing fluidity.
The facilitator is Laura Bernhein. She is an Argentinean journalist and life coach living in Asheville.
This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library or call 828-304-0500. Organizers will send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.
