Conversational Spanish group offered by library

HICKORY — Hickory Public Library is continuing to host a virtual conversational Spanish group through 2020 for anyone looking to practice their Spanish language skills.

The online group meets on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Due to the upcoming holidays, the remaining meetings are Nov. 18, Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16. Meetings will not occur on Nov. 25, Dec. 23 or Dec. 30. Newcomers are always welcome as participants or listeners.

These sessions will help you improve your Spanish speaking ability and expand your knowledge of Spanish vocabulary. Through conversing you will be able to improve your comprehension and expression techniques, widen your vocabulary base, and improve fluency. This is perfect for people who are comfortable with basic vocabulary and grammatical concepts in Spanish who would like to focus on increasing fluidity.

The facilitator is Laura Bernhein. She is an Argentinean journalist and life coach living in Asheville. Her passions are communication, traveling and raising her two kids. Bernhein facilitates other conversation groups in the area, and she also works as a volunteer, helping other immigrants to improve their English.

This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/library or call 828-304-0500. The library will send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.