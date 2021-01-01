Conversational Spanish continues at Hickory library

HICKORY — Hickory Public Library continues to host a virtual conversational Spanish program during January and February 2021 for anyone looking to practice their Spanish language speaking skills.

The online group will meet Wednesdays at 5 p.m. from Jan. 6 through Feb. 24. Newcomers are always welcome to join at any time to participate in conversing or listening.

These conversational Spanish sessions will help you improve your speaking ability and expand your knowledge of Spanish vocabulary. Through conversing you will be able to improve your comprehension and expression techniques, widen your vocabulary base, and improve fluency. This is perfect for people who are comfortable with basic vocabulary and grammatical concepts in Spanish and want to focus on increasing fluidity.

The facilitator is Laura Bernhein. She is an Argentinean journalist and life coach living in Asheville. Bernhein facilitates other conversation groups in the area, and she also works as a volunteer, helping other immigrants to improve their English.

This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/library or call 828-304-0500. The library will send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.