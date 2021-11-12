Contractor fined for safety violations in deadly trench collapse

Several safety measures were not in place when a trench collapsed and killed a worker in Alexander County this spring, according to a state report.

The contracting company was fined $39,000 for the violations.

Shane Anthony Sharpe, 38, died May 19 while working in a 7-foot-deep trench. The work took place along Highway 64/90 West in the Ellendale community, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article and the N.C. Department of Labor. He was working for Barnes Backhoe & Grading Inc., NCDOL said.

Sharpe died when the south wall of the trench caved in on him, a September NCDOL citation said.

Barnes Backhoe & Grading was cited for violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, according to NCDOL. The company was fined $39,200 for five violations.

The penalties are not supposed to make up for loss of life, NCDOL said.

The company was cited for several safety violations. The most serious was that there was no protection against cave-ins in the trench, the citation said.

The company also did not have an inspection of the trench done before work began that day, the citation said.