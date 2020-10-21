Construction work underway downtown

HICKORY — Contractors began work Monday to install new curb and gutter and patch some utility cuts in the Union Square area in preparation for resurfacing the parking lot. This preliminary work should take seven to 10 days to complete.

Downtown visitors should expect minor delays and small sections of Union Square parking will be temporarily impacted while construction is in process. Downtown patrons are asked to follow signage and directions from flagmen.

As a reminder, additional parking for downtown visitors is available in the public parking lot along Government Avenue SW to the west of the Olde Hickory Station and beside Lowes Foods City Park. A map showing all available downtown public parking is provided online at www.hickorync.gov/downtown.