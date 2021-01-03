Construction crunch: Local builders contend with delays, price increases

At least some construction companies in Hickory are dealing with delays and price increases that are partly related to the pandemic.
Representatives from David E. Looper & Co. and Neill Grading and Construction — two companies working on major city-funded projects — have said they have problems related to supply since the pandemic began.
Dustin Davis, preconstruction manager for David E. Looper, said supplies from doors and windows to structural steel have been affected.
Davis said he heard recently about back orders of 13 to 15 weeks for residential appliances. He said the problem arises from demand remaining steady while suppliers faced pandemic-related disruptions.
“So we rode that supply chain pre-COVID all the way until it ran out and now as certain states and companies released labor to go back to work, that supply has been ramped back up but it has never caught back up with demand,” Davis said.
The problems have led to increases in costs for some projects and delays. Davis said some projects have even been canceled, largely because of economic uncertainty from clients prompted by the pandemic and ensuing shutdowns.
Neill Grading General Manager Mike Wilson said the company has seen lumber prices increase by more than 30 percent and has had supply delays of a few months in some cases.
He said the company has been able to get supplies but it just takes longer. “It’s really just slowing things down, not having it to where we couldn’t get them,” Wilson said.
Not all the delays are related to COVID-19.
Wilson said wood from Oregon needed for a component of the City Walk pedestrian bridge over N.C. 127 has taken longer to get because of the combined effects of the pandemic, civil unrest and wildfires.
“It’s now coming but it’s several months late,” Wilson said.
Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the supply crunch has affected items needed for the City Walk.
“It does generally take longer to ship all types of items, not just because of COVID but because construction is hot and interest rates are low so this puts pressure on supply lines for all types of building materials,” Killian said. “For City Walk, it has mainly been aluminum-type products like fencing and handrails.”
