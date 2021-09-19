 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Construction Careers Academy graduates honored
0 Comments

Construction Careers Academy graduates honored

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Construction

Shown in front, from left, are Yahir Rodriquez, Tim Hinson, Anna Whitworth, Elias Mora and Brady Snyder. In back are Keith Sipe, CVCC Director of Business & Industry Learning Services; Liam Ray, Dorian Brown, Tim Setzer, Elijah Peal and Rick Ayers, instructor. Not pictured are Andrew Kehoe, Jesus Magana, Luke Parson, Macory Mitchell and Noah Norris.

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College recently recognized its graduates from the 2021 Champion Scholars - Construction Careers Academy, which is a workforce development initiative, preparing graduates for a career in commercial and residential construction.

Graduates from the Academy included Yahir Rodriquez, Tim Hinson, Anna Whitworth, Elias Mora, Brady Snyder, Liam Ray, Dorian Brown, Tim Setzer, Elijah Peal, Andrew Kehoe, Jesus Magana, Luke Parson, Macory Mitchell and Noah Norris.

The Construction Careers Academy is a cooperative partnership between CVCC, area construction companies, the Chamber of Catawba County, and the Catawba Valley and Hickory Home Builders associations. The goal is to actively identify and develop a skilled construction workforce for the future.

For more information on the Champion Scholars - Construction Careers Academy, contact Keith Sipe, Director of Business & Industry Learning Services, at 828-327-7000, ext. 4613 or email bsipe498@cvcc.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert