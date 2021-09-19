Construction Careers Academy graduates honored

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College recently recognized its graduates from the 2021 Champion Scholars - Construction Careers Academy, which is a workforce development initiative, preparing graduates for a career in commercial and residential construction.

Graduates from the Academy included Yahir Rodriquez, Tim Hinson, Anna Whitworth, Elias Mora, Brady Snyder, Liam Ray, Dorian Brown, Tim Setzer, Elijah Peal, Andrew Kehoe, Jesus Magana, Luke Parson, Macory Mitchell and Noah Norris.

The Construction Careers Academy is a cooperative partnership between CVCC, area construction companies, the Chamber of Catawba County, and the Catawba Valley and Hickory Home Builders associations. The goal is to actively identify and develop a skilled construction workforce for the future.

For more information on the Champion Scholars - Construction Careers Academy, contact Keith Sipe, Director of Business & Industry Learning Services, at 828-327-7000, ext. 4613 or email bsipe498@cvcc.edu.