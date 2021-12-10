 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Construction begins on Dunkin' Donuts in Conover
0 Comments
alert featured

Construction begins on Dunkin' Donuts in Conover

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Dunkin’ Donuts is being built in Conover at N.C. Highway 16 and U.S. Highway 70.

The 852-square-foot building will be in the parking lot in front of a Food Lion grocery, next to the the Catawba County ABC store.

The building permit was approved Nov. 3, according to planning documents with Catawba County.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Dunkin’ will be the sixth location of the national coffee and doughnut chain in Catawba County. Dunkin’ did not respond to requests for information about the new location.

Construction has started at the Conover location. The construction is valued at about $70,000, according to the building permit.

The Dunkin’ Donuts store is being built by G.E.M. Constructors, the permit said.

Plans for another location on Startown Road were announced earlier this year.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY attorney general seeks Trump's testimony

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert