Construction begins on Dunkin' Donuts in Conover

A Dunkin’ Donuts is being built in Conover at N.C. Highway 16 and U.S. Highway 70.

The 852-square-foot building will be in the parking lot in front of a Food Lion grocery, next to the the Catawba County ABC store.

The building permit was approved Nov. 3, according to planning documents with Catawba County.

The Dunkin’ will be the sixth location of the national coffee and doughnut chain in Catawba County. Dunkin’ did not respond to requests for information about the new location.

Construction has started at the Conover location. The construction is valued at about $70,000, according to the building permit.

The Dunkin’ Donuts store is being built by G.E.M. Constructors, the permit said.

Plans for another location on Startown Road were announced earlier this year.

