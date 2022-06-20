Construction at Sheetz gas station is new diesel fuel pumps

Sheetz gas station on McDonald Parkway Southeast near Interstate 40 is expanding to add new diesel fuel pumps.
The gas station and convenience store at McDonald Parkway and 13th Avenue Drive Southeast is widening its footprint. The company is adding 2,500 square feet of diesel fuel pumps on adjoining property just west of the current gas station. The addition will be connected to the current gas station by a set of stairs.
The addition includes a large concrete pad area for diesel vehicles to access the new fuel pumps. The concrete and fuel canopies are complete.
The construction cost is around $120,000, according to the building permit.