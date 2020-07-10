Conservancy acquires 96 acres in Burke County

MORGANTON — On June 9, Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina purchased 96 acres in Burke County for permanent conservation. The protected land adjoins the 46-acre Mineral Springs Mountain parcel, which the conservancy acquired in 2019 for the creation of a future public trail to South Mountains State Park, other Foothills Conservancy preserve lands and the town of Valdese.
Foothills Conservancy and partners are exploring several trail alternatives to attempt to connect these areas for North Carolina State Parks’ new Wilderness Gateway State Trail (WGST).
“The Wilderness Gateway State Trail, while still in the planning stages, will provide public access to some absolutely gorgeous landscapes in McDowell, Rutherford, Burke and Catawba counties,” said Smith Raynor, State Trails planner for North Carolina State Parks. “The WGST, like all of our State Trails, will only be realized through essential partnerships with local government, private organizations and volunteers."
Funding came from a private contribution. Foothills Conservancy welcomes opportunities with other landowners, exploring a variety of options, to acquire Wilderness Gateway State Trail lands, an effort the conservancy anticipates will occur over many years.
Information about Foothills Conservancy, including ways to support its work, can be found online at www.foothillsconservancy.org or by calling 828-437-9930.
