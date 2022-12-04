Conover's Festival of Trees features construction and Tar Heels-themed trees

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, how lovely are thy branches.

There’s something special going in my little city of Conover, and it’s free to enjoy: a first-ever Festival of Trees. You better hightail it to the third floor of Conover Station (409 4th St. SE) to see them, though, because they’re coming down Dec. 10.

They really are fun to look at because most of them were decorated according to themes. Naturally, I’m a big fan of the two University of North Carolina Tar Heels trees decorated by folks representing Strong Life Rescue Mission on Fairgrove Church Road; and, since I love plants and hold in esteem anyone with lots of horticultural know-how, I was impressed with the Master Gardeners’ tree adorned by Catawba County’s Cooperative Extension gardeners.

Also extra special is one called Under Construction, which was put in place by the Matthews family of Matthews Construction, its decorations of children’s plastic construction equipment making it one that kids will especially enjoy seeing.

And, because I enjoy cooking, I was impressed by the chefs from Marie & Twannettes, who bedecked their artificial evergreen, named the Cooking Tree, with cooking and baking items.

These, plus 11 more ornamented trees, were trimmed by Conover area nonprofit and for-profit businesses and organizations in response to a call from a newly formed Conover group, so new that they don’t have an official name yet so, in the meantime, are referring to themselves as the Conover Business Group. More about them in a moment.

You might wonder why the trees will disappear after Dec. 10. Well, people who visit the festival can bid on a tree’s decorations (meaning, the winner will take home the ornaments but not the tree) or on a decorated tree (whereby the highest bidder will walk away with a plastic wrapped fully decorated artificial tree). By closing the event early in December, those who become the trees’ new owners have time to enjoy their decorated trees (or just the decorations). I have to warn you, however: There are a few trees that are not on the bidding list. They are there just to be enjoyed during the festival. The proceeds from the auction will go to area nonprofits.

Amanda Freeland is a member of the Conover Business Group and a business owner (Homesliced, a sweet treats catering enterprise) whose workspace is on the same Conover Station floor as the Christmas trees. She, like many of us, loves to spread Christmas cheer. She also has a big heart for people. That’s why there’s one tree among the others at the festival that’s a little different. It’s not one to bid on. It’s one to find a little comfort in.

Amanda calls it the Conover Station Christmas Tree. It made its inaugural appearance in 2021. A sign explains its purpose: “This tree is dedicated to those who we have lost and are thinking of this Christmas season. Perhaps it is someone who has passed away or a family member whom you’ve missed and are estranged from. If you have someone on your mind or on your heart, select a piece of ribbon (in a basket next to the tree) that reminds you of them and using a clothespin, clip it to the tree. Although this may not remedy the grief you feel, let it serve as a visual comfort that you are not alone.”

“Last year, I had people coming up to me crying,” said Amanda. By the conclusion of the 2021 Christmas season, there were over a hundred ribbons on the tree.

To make the last day of the festival, Dec. 10, extra special, Amanda will be offering her 12 Tastes of Christmas, “12 recipes from 12 countries,” she explained. “From English sticky toffee to Japanese Christmas cake.” She’ll bake the recipes and begin selling the goods at 11 a.m., which also is the time the Conover library on the third floor of Conover Station will host Winter Wonderland Painting for children. Amanda said she made 200 individual servings of each of the 12 recipes last year and had lots of families buying one of each for sampling.

Now, back to the Conover Business Group, whose mission is, according to a sign posted at the festival, “to help Conover thrive by organizing creative opportunities for community engagement. We are Conover businesses, citizens, and government invested in collaborating for a safe, productive, and successful community.” The Festival of Trees is the group’s first project, one they hope will be so successful that next year’s festival might attract more tree decorators and maybe even a bazaar with vendors during the last weekend of the festival.

Through word of mouth and Facebook, the group let people know about the festival. Then during the evenings of Nov. 19 and 20, tree decorators got to work. Most of the trees, artificial per the fire marshal’s directive, were donated by Catawba County resident Anthony Price who heard about the festival and wanted to help out.

There are currently 12 participants in the Conover Business Group; all represent for-profits and nonprofits, big and small, who are located in Conover. They meet at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at various locations. Should you be interested in joining the Conover Business Group (and possibly helping them come up with a more creative name), email them at conoverbusinessgroup@gmail.com.

One last thing: There are three undecorated trees. They look naked and embarrassed. If you have leftover ornaments after trimming your tree or your children or grandchildren just love crafting decorations, head to Conover Station and dress those trees. They won’t be eligible for the bidding, but they’ll add a bit more dazzle to the event.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go.