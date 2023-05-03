The Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA in Conover will undergo renovations totaling around $2 million over the next seven months. The renovations will overhaul its lobby, wellness center, children centers and more, according to executive director Kara Cloninger.

Construction will be carried out in two phases, according to a recent news release. The first phase kicked off on March 6 when Matthews Construction began work on the gym and lobby. All gym equipment has been temporarily moved into classroom spaces on the opposite side of the building, Cloninger said. The temporary entrance is also on the opposite end of the building.

“It’s not the ideal workout situation, but our members have been great about adapting … (since) we had to move all of our equipment so we could still stay open,” Cloninger said. “That was hugely important to us, was to be able to still stay open and still serve our members.”

The fitness center will be fitted with some new equipment, Cloninger said, adding that the goal is to contemporize the space with new floors, ceilings and paint. Cloninger said that several walls have been torn down so that the new fitness center will also have more natural lighting.

The fitness center is on schedule to be completed by the end of the month, Cloninger said, and the lobby should be completed by mid-June.

Phase two will renovate the children spaces. The new kids adventure center will include a Ninja Rig, Cloninger said, which is gym equipment designed for an American Ninja Warrior-style workout. Cloninger said there will be staff-guided programs and workouts for children.

The Ninja Rig will take up about half of the room, Cloninger said. The other half will have tables and chairs where children can do other activities.

The kids adventure zone is for children ages 5 through 12, Cloninger said. Renovations will include a child watch space for younger children.

All construction should be complete by December, Cloninger said.