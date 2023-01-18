Conover woman accused of killing husband awaits trial; woman charged in death of 4-year-old could face death penalty

A Conover woman accused of shooting and killing her husband in September of 2021 appeared in Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Brittney Lyfae McCleave is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Danta Broome.

A trial date is set for March 27. Assistant District Attorney Howard Wellons told Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes the trial was pushed back from October because a competency evaluation of McCleave had not been received.

As of Wednesday, the court was still awaiting the competency evaluation. McCleave will appear in court again on Feb. 20. The trial cannot move forward until the results from the competency evaluation are returned.

On Sept. 6, 2021, McCleave called the Conover Police Department saying she had shot her husband, according to a 2021 news release from the department.

Officers found Broome with a gunshot wound at a residence on Lylehaven Drive NW in Conover. Broome later died at Catawba Valley Medical Center, according to the release.

Two children younger than the age of 10 were in the home at the time. They were placed in the care of a relative following the shooting, according to the release.

McCleave asked to address the court on Wednesday. McCleave said she is ready to move forward with the trial. She said she has been in jail for around 16 months.

“The longer I am here, the longer I am away from my kids,” McCleave said.

Broome’s mother Levona Broome said she traveled from her home in Columbia, South Carolina, to be at the court hearing. She was joined by three other family members.

Levona Broome said the two children mentioned in the release are her granddaughters. She said the girls were 10 and 9 at the time of the shooting. She said the two girls witnessed the shooting.

Levona Broome was upset by what McCleave said during court. She said McCleave should not be allowed near the children.

Chelsea Crompton

A Marshall woman charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old also appeared in Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Chelsea Lee Crompton, 34, is charged with murder in connection to the death of Hazel Lidey. Crompton will appear again in court on Feb. 20 to determine if she will face the death penalty.

Social workers from Burke County Department of Social Services and Catawba County DSS were present in court to deliver subpoenaed files. Kevin Simpson, with Burke County DSS, said the files were redacted to protect the identities of people reporting abuse and information regarding foster care homes. Both DSS departments filed protective orders to limit who would have access to the files.

Assistant District Attorney Nancy Lee informed Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes that a Nissan Pathfinder and a laptop were returned to Crompton’s family. The vehicle and laptop were initially collected as evidence.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Catawba County EMS responded to a home on Hill Haven Drive in Vale on Nov. 17 to what was initially reported as an overdose case, according to an affidavit in a search warrant for the home.

EMS personnel informed the deputies that the child “suffered trauma-related injuries,” according to the affidavit. The EMS personnel reported “the presence of bruising all over the body,” according to the affidavit.

Hazel was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and died Nov. 20.

Crompton was at home along with Hazel’s father, 34-year-old Christopher James Lidey, according to the affidavit.

Neither party was interviewed in-depth because they left the scene and reported to be going to CMC in Charlotte to be with the child, according to the affidavit.

Authorities seized several items from the home, including a metal baseball bat and a section of wall that had been cut away. Law officers also swabbed surfaces in various places throughout the residence, according to the search warrant. Those samples were entered into evidence.