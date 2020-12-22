Conover student places in national gingerbread competition

A Shuford Elementary student has one of the best gingerbread house designs in the Southeast.

Vincent Freeland, 7, claimed a second-place finish in the ages 5-8 category in the 28th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition with his entry “Jack is Back,” based on the “The Nightmare Before Christmas” movie.

He said he was excited to hear he placed in the competition. This was the second time Vincent entered.

Vincent and his mother spent a week on the project. His mom, Amanda Freeland, 35, said she helped her son when using the kitchen appliances and knives but the ideas and creativity were all Vincent.

Amanda Freeland said 100 percent of the scene needed to be edible and 70 percent had to be made of gingerbread. “So no toothpicks or lollipop stems, which makes it a little bit extra challenging,” she said.

“He worked really hard,” Amanda Freeland said. “Last year when he entered he didn’t place, but he waited in line to talk to the judges… and asked what he could do to do better and then he walked around and looked at everybody else’s. He took all of those notes from the judges and made something really unique that wasn’t a house.”

