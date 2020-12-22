Conover student places in national gingerbread competition

A Shuford Elementary student has one of the best gingerbread house designs in the Southeast.
Vincent Freeland, 7, claimed a second-place finish in the ages 5-8 category in the 28th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition with his entry “Jack is Back,” based on the “The Nightmare Before Christmas” movie.
He said he was excited to hear he placed in the competition. This was the second time Vincent entered.
Vincent and his mother spent a week on the project. His mom, Amanda Freeland, 35, said she helped her son when using the kitchen appliances and knives but the ideas and creativity were all Vincent.
Amanda Freeland said 100 percent of the scene needed to be edible and 70 percent had to be made of gingerbread. “So no toothpicks or lollipop stems, which makes it a little bit extra challenging,” she said.
“He worked really hard,” Amanda Freeland said. “Last year when he entered he didn’t place, but he waited in line to talk to the judges… and asked what he could do to do better and then he walked around and looked at everybody else’s. He took all of those notes from the judges and made something really unique that wasn’t a house.”
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a stop-motion animated movie featuring the character Jack Skellington who becomes bored with his role of scaring people on Halloween and finds his way to Christmastown.
Vincent said he chose to create a scene from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” because his birthday is the week before Halloween. “Last year it was more of a Christmas time when they had the competition, so I decided to combine both of them into Nightmare Before Christmas,” he said.
Vincent’s favorite character, no surprise, is Jack Skellington.
The dessert art piece was taken to the The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville for judging. Vincent said he met chefs from Food Network cable television channel while there.
According to a press release from the Grove Park, the judges were Celebrity Chef Carla Hall, Chef Geoff Blount, Chef Nicholas Lodge and Chef John Cook.
“I really like making gingerbread, but I also like making cookie dough balls with my mom,” Vincent said.
Amanda said she does bake with her kids frequently. She is the owner of HomeSliced, a self-described neighborhood eatery in Conover.
“One day I think I might enter 'Sugar Rush,'” Vincent said. "Sugar Rush" is a Netflix baking show.
Vincent said he plans to participate in the gingerbread competition next year and has an idea of what he will create, but he is keeping it a secret for now.