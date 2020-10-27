Conover Station to become Pumpkin Lane for event

CONOVER — On Halloween night, be prepared to help light up Conover Station with your decorated or carved pumpkin. This will be an outdoor event with social distancing in place.

People are invited to drop off their decorated or carved, lighted-up pumpkins from 5-5:30 p.m. at Perfect Workout Gym at 201 Conover Station SE in Conover.

From 6-9 p.m., Perfect Workout Gym will present a pumpkin carving/decorating contest with trick-or-treats. Historic Conover Station will turn into “Pumpkin Lane” as local businesses stay open late to welcome trick-or-treaters.

The city of Conover has donated $1,000 worth of candy for the event. Many area business have donated gift certificates and prizes. Food trucks will be on site.

This event is free and families are welcome to join in the fun.