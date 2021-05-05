Conover resident earns Gold Scout Gold Award

CONOVER — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont announced that Cheyenne Sandoval, Conover, has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.

Sandoval, daughter of Shannon Sandoval and a member of Girl Scout Troop 10163, gave a presentation to teach women about her passion, welding. She used her project as an opportunity to show women they can unlock so much potential for themselves if they simply move past misconceptions about skilled trade. She educated an audience on the truth behind welding and what it is like being a woman in a blue collar field, and inspired them to less common career paths.

The Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, recognizing girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects. Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and carrying out her project, which must benefit the community and have long-lasting impact.