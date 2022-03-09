Conover police seek suspect in bank robbery

Conover police are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon at Truist Bank on 1st Avenue S in Conover.

Police said the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money shortly before 2 p.m. The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect left the bank.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 40s to early 50s with a gray light beard. He was wearing a black and red jacket, a black ball cap with a camo-patterned bill, white shirt, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes.

The suspect left the area in a silver Honda SUV and headed south. Conover police ask that if you have any information related to this case or recognize the suspect in the photo, contact the Conover Police Department at 828-464-4698.