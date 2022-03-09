 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Conover police seek suspect in bank robbery
0 Comments
top story breaking

Conover police seek suspect in bank robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
suspect

Shown is suspect in Conover bank robbery.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CONOVER POLICE DEPARTMENT

Conover police are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon at Truist Bank on 1st Avenue S in Conover.

Police said the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money shortly before 2 p.m. The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect left the bank.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 40s to early 50s with a gray light beard. He was wearing a black and red jacket, a black ball cap with a camo-patterned bill, white shirt, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes.

The suspect left the area in a silver Honda SUV and headed south. Conover police ask that if you have any information related to this case or recognize the suspect in the photo, contact the Conover Police Department at 828-464-4698.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How playing an instrument can help your brain

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert