Conover Planning Board approves Redwood Apartments rezoning with 13 conditions

The City of Conover Planning Board approved with 13 conditions rezoning of property along Thornburg Drive at Tuesday’s called meeting.

The land is owned by Woodlawn Baptist Church and has been in consideration for rezoning to make way for Redwood Apartments. Redwood withdrew their application the first time it was discussed and returned to the Oct. 4 regular meeting with revisions. The board did not reach a conclusion that evening but scheduled a continuation of the meeting for Tuesday.

The public comments section was closed for Tuesday's meeting, but at least 20 homeowners in L’echo Park and other areas near the development attended.

Board member Zan Thompson, who has more than 45 years of experience in land planning, motioned to approve the rezoning with 13 conditions.

The most notable conditions are eliminating the southernmost driveway to minimize the likelihood of illegal U-turns; a traffic study to establish the need for traffic signals or school signage with caution lights; evergreens planted in buffers to provide noise and visual screening; the proposed walking trail being moved out of the 40-foot undisturbed buffer and as far from the southern border as possible; and replacement of sidewalks damaged by timber and construction activities along Thornburg Drive.

Thompson said that after thorough review of the plans, he determined Redwood Apartments had requested the appropriate zoning and adjusted their plans adequately to meet the board’s requests.

Redwood has proposed 152 apartments on the property.

Though he is not pleased with this specific use of a gateway site into the city, Thompson said he recognizes he cannot dictate what property owners choose to do with their property as long as they meet zoning requirements and ordinances.

“I feel like [if] we deny this application as a board, the city council would simply override it … and they might approve of the plan without any conditions whatsoever,” Thompson said. “So, my sense here is to make the conditions so we get a better plan for the community and one that will help protect the public health, safety and welfare of our citizens.”

Thompson said after the meeting that, “It’s our recommendation to mayor and council that those conditions be attached to the plan, so at their meeting, they can go through and pick and choose which of those conditions they want to accept if they want to accept any of them at all. They could simply approve it as is, but hopefully they see the importance and concern of both the neighbors and this board and will take our advice and approve most of those conditions.”

“We had a property owner at the last meeting that said something to the effect that this thing is like a train coming down the tracks,” said board member Sherman Powell. “And so, us putting as many buffers [and restrictions] as we can to make sure that it’s as low an impact as possible is the best we can do to protect the property owners.”

After discussion of the details of the conditions, the motion passed 6-2 with Eddie Dwiggins and Ken R. Hilderbran the only board members opposed.

Conover’s Planning Board consists of Chairman David C. Brown, Vice Chair Mary Reynolds, Corey Keisler, Eddie Dwiggins, Dan Ray Timmerman Jr., Sherman Powell, James “Zan” Thompson and Ken R. Hilderbran.