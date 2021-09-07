Conover officers on paid leave after shooting suspect on Sunday; 50-year-old in stable condition

Two Conover officers who shot a Hickory man accused of ramming a police car and attempting to strike his father with the vehicle were on paid administrative leave as of Tuesday morning.

Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin confirmed the status of the officers.

The officers, whose names have not been released, responded to an altercation between 50-year-old Clegg Johnson and his 80-year-old father on Fourth Avenue NW on Sunday afternoon, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The department said that Johnson drove his car into a patrol car and then turned and drove toward the spot where his father and some officers were standing.

Two officers then shot at the vehicle, striking Johnson, according to the release. Johnson was given some emergency medical aid at the scene before being taken to Atrium Health in Charlotte.

Johnson was initially listed in critical condition but Loftin said he was stable as of Tuesday morning.

“The incident is still under investigation and charges will be forthcoming,” Loftin said regarding Johnson.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.