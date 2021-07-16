Conover mayor receives flag

U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry recently visited Conover to present Mayor Lee Moritz with a United States flag that was flown over the Capitol.

The flag was presented to Moritz to honor his 12 years of service as mayor to the city of Conover. The mayor’s term will end in December, and he announced he will not seek re-election.

Shown, from left, are Lindsay Keisler, president and CEO of the Chamber of Catawba County and the mayor’s daughter; McHenry; Moritz and his wife Michelle; and Corey Keisler, Lindsay’s husband. The children are Jeb Keisler and Mac Keisler.