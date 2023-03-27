A Conover manufacturer of protective tapes and films has received an air quality permit needed to expand its operations.

Pregis PolyMask has obtained a Title V air quality permit, according to a release from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

Up to this point, the company has not required a permit because its total emissions were lower than 10 tons a year and its regulated pollutant emissions were below 5 tons, according to the release.

With the company’s planned expansion, Pregis could be releasing as many as 221 tons of volatile organic compounds, according to the release.

The expansion will include taking an adhesive coating and printing line and its accompanying gas-fired drying oven out of service and constructing a new line with a natural-gas-fueled oven and printer, according to the release.

Last November, Catawba County agreed to provide nearly $97,000 in tax incentives to the company in exchange for Pregis investing $11 million and creating 10 new jobs by the end of this year.