Conover man went through 26 resupply boxes, 4 pairs of shoes and 1 very worn white shirt during Appalachian Trail thru-hike

Although Abernethy saw a variety of wildlife including bears, deer, mice, groundhogs, porcupines, grouses, red eft juvenile newts, bald eagles and woodpeckers, some of the most notable wildlife were the people. All thru-hikers have a trail name. Something that is more simple and memorable than their real name, usually referring to an event that happened on the trail.

“Walmart” was given his name because his first thru-hike in 2019 was all but completed using gear supplied by the superstore that is now his namesake.

“A memorable interaction with him,” Abernethy said, “was him talking about this being his third thru-hike as he chain smoked cigarettes and soaked mac and cheese in cold water for his dinner. After drinking several instant coffee packets, he grabbed his 12-pound backpack and took off into the night to continue hiking up the next mountain.

“One trail character I didn’t get the chance to meet was Nimblewill Nomad, the 82-year-old attempting to be the oldest man to complete a thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail. Although he has a little over 300 miles remaining, he has already completed 2,300 miles this year due to him starting in Alabama and hiking the Pinhoti Trail followed by the Benton Mackaye Trail to reach the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail.”