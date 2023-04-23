When Chris Fulbright’s doctor said, “Jump,” Chris jumped.

He also walked and lifted weights, and then ran. That was 10 years ago. Chris was overweight, had high cholesterol, and was prediabetic. Today, I’d be hard-pressed to scrape a tablespoon of fat off the extremely fit athlete who recently completely a 100-mile run.

Chris said that prior to his 2013 physical, he hadn’t done much exercising since lifting weights in high school PE some 22 years before. The Conover resident was busy with his job in the furniture industry and “bringing up a family.” He hadn’t even considered an exercise routine before his doctor suggested the possibility of Chris going on medication to address his health issues. The word medication gave him pause. He doesn’t like to take over-the-counter meds much less prescription medicine. The doctor recommended cardio, weightlifting, and joining a gym.

Chris joined the Perfect Workout Gym in Conover. “I’ve been a member ever since,” he said.

Initially, he lifted weights and then walked on a treadmill. It wasn’t long before he noticed a little weight loss, which prompted him to start running. Soon, he transitioned to road running.

Chris also made improvements in the dietary department. “I was drinking Sun Drops like they were going out of style,” he admitted. “I haven’t had one since 2013.” He said he does drink the occasional Coke during endurance training. “It helps sooth the stomach and gets some sugar into your system.”

More to come about endurance training in a moment. First, there’s what Chris called “the key to this.”

On a chilly, drizzly morning in March 2013, Chris harnessed all the willpower he could locate, got out of his warm bed, and unlocked the door to his future self. There was a 5K to run: the first annual NC Troopers Foot Chase 5K and Fun Run. It would be Chris’s first organized event since committing himself to improving his physical fitness.

“That Saturday morning, I thought to myself, I have the option of laying in this warm bed or walking two blocks to do this 5K,” Chris recalled, pointing out to himself that the event would start right up the road at the Conover Post Office. Half of him voted to remain in bed. “I looked out the window and considered all the hills in the neighborhood where the race would take place.” His other half told him to suck it up, just do it, challenge yourself. Chris comforted himself with the promise that he could walk as much of the 5K as he needed to. He didn’t have to run all of it.

Running most of the way, however, Chris earned second place in his age group: 40 to 44. It totally energized him. “I thought, I can get medals for doing exercise.”

Chris began looking for other 5Ks to run. He took note of the faster runners and made it his goal to beat them.

In only a few months of running and eating better, Chris dropped more than 20 pounds. His next goal was to run 13.1 miles in Hickory’s Charity Chase Half Marathon and 5K. Chris explained that he’d been a member of the board of the Hickory Soup Kitchen when one of its fundraisers was manning an aid station during the Charity Chase. Each area nonprofit that worked an aid station — where runners grabbed water, Gatorade, and energy gels — received a portion of the event’s proceeds. “I was in awe of people running 13.1 miles, thinking, I’ll never do this,” Chris reminisced.

He not only ran 13.1 miles, but he did it just a few months into his newly found appreciation for foot racing. His goal was finishing in under two hours. He crossed the finish line at one hour 54 minutes.

Since 2013, he’s run the Charity Chase multiple times, but it was that first one that gave him the right to put a 13.1 sticker on his car. One week later, while out running, Chris saw a car with a 26.2 sticker on the back. “I looked at that sticker and thought, challenge accepted,” said Chris.

You remember that first 5K he ran? The one in the Conover neighborhood with lots of hills? Well, it was nothing compared to the first marathon Chris ran: the July Grandfather Mountain Marathon. What! At findmymarathon.com, the race’s description notes the race begins at the football stadium on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone and climbs nearly 1,000 feet to the race finish on Grandfather Mountain.

Chris said it was the first marathon he found when looking online. “I knew no better,” he offered. The course started with a trip around the stadium, included miles on the Blue Ridge Parkway and Highway 221, and finally headed up to Grandfather Mountain where the Highland Games were in progress. “You get to run around the track during the Games,” said Chris, explaining that looping MacRae Meadows meant you were heading to the finish line.

He finished in four hours 56 minutes.

“This set me on a course to want to do tougher — and more — races,” Chris reported. Since 2013, he’s run nine marathons, including the Boston Marathon, and many half marathons and 5Ks. He’s also competed in ultras (any footrace longer than 26.2 miles), including three 50Ks, a 50 miler, a 100K, and a 100 miler. Chris also has completed one half Ironman triathlon (1.2 miles swimming, 56 miles biking, and 13.1 miles running) and one full Ironman triathlon (2.4 miles swimming, 112 miles biking, and 26.2 miles running).

During endurance training, Chris consumes a gel packet every 45 minutes for electrolytes, carbs, and sugars. Every two hours, he eats a carbohydrates-rich Maurten bar. At aid stations during ultras, Chris can choose from M&Ms, pretzels, sometimes even quesadillas, pancakes, and chicken broth. “Chicken broth will pick you up faster than anything,” Chris emphasized, “especially late at night when you’re cold, tired, and hungry.”

Two nights before a race, he consumes a lot of carbs. The night before a competition, he always eats a Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich and a baked potato.

The 100 miler, Blackbeard’s Revenge 100, took place March 25 from Corolla to Hatteras on the Outer Banks. It was the same weekend 10 years after Chris’s first 5K. “It’s a run-walk, no sleeping, depending on a lot of aid stations,” said Chris, who had a friend meet him every six miles or so with food, water, and a change of clothes if Chris needed them. He finished in 22 hours, 23 minutes, 34 seconds, placing him 10th among 84 runners.

Now, Chris is transitioning to trail running. “I want to experience everything our sport of running has to offer,” he shared. “Running on dirt with rocks, roots, stream crossings. There are many organized trail races in western North Carolina.” On April 15, Chris participated in what’s been called a monstrous mountain of a run, the Seven Sisters 25K in the Black Mountain area. He said it was a learning experience.

Next up will be the Quest for the Crest 50K in May. “You’re summiting Mt. Mitchell,” Chris explained. After that, maybe some 100-mile mountain ultra races. And then there are 200-mile races. Oh my! I asked Chris if he planned to run across America like Forrest Gump. So far, it isn’t a goal.

Though he’s had a few physical glitches — a hip labral tear requiring surgery, a hernia, and some stress fractures — nothing has stopped him. He healed quickly and returned to his routine.

His body is fit, completely different from the one he had in 2013, and his social life has changed. “I have a completely different set of friends, a great group of running friends and mentors that I can get advice and experience from,” he shared. “I have a different life all because I chose to get out of that bed that morning.”

His advice to anyone still lying in a warm bed: “Get up. It literally can change your life.”