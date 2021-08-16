 Skip to main content
Conover man reported missing last month still not found
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man who was reported missing last month. 

Anthony John Jaworsky, 29, was last seen by his parents at his home in the Conover area on July 13, according to Capt. Aaron Turk of the sheriff’s office.

“Mr. Jaworsky is still missing. We are still investigating,” Turk said.

Turk said they had no new information to share with the public.

Jaworsky's car, a green 2015 Chevy Cruze, was found unoccupied along Interstate 40 in Iredell County on July 23. 

Anyone with information that would help the search can call 828-464-3112.

Anthony John Jaworsky.jfif

Jaworsky
