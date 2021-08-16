Conover man reported missing last month still not found

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man who was reported missing last month.

Anthony John Jaworsky, 29, was last seen by his parents at his home in the Conover area on July 13, according to Capt. Aaron Turk of the sheriff’s office.

“Mr. Jaworsky is still missing. We are still investigating,” Turk said.

Turk said they had no new information to share with the public.

Jaworsky's car, a green 2015 Chevy Cruze, was found unoccupied along Interstate 40 in Iredell County on July 23.

Anyone with information that would help the search can call 828-464-3112.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.