Conover man reported missing last month still not found

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man who was reported missing last month.
Anthony John Jaworsky, 29, was last seen by his parents at his home in the Conover area on July 13, according to Capt. Aaron Turk of the sheriff’s office.
“Mr. Jaworsky is still missing. We are still investigating,” Turk said.
Turk said they had no new information to share with the public.
Jaworsky's car, a green 2015 Chevy Cruze, was found unoccupied along Interstate 40 in Iredell County on July 23.
Anyone with information that would help the search can call 828-464-3112.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kristen Hart
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today