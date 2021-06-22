Conover man reaches milestone on Appalachian Trail

“It has been a new experience to see winter turn into spring, and spring turn into summer so intimately,” says Abernethy. “I have encountered wildlife including bears, deer, turkeys, and all kinds of squirrels and rodents, but so far have never feared for my safety. I met my hiking partner for the first time when we started in Georgia and have picked up a third person for our group who came from Utah to hike the trail. Forming a trail family is important and we continue to see many of the same faces of other through-hikers as we move north. Most through-hikers are close to my age, but we understand that there is an 82-year-old man making the through-hike as well. We hope to be able to meet him somewhere along the way.”