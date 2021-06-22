Conover man reaches milestone on Appalachian Trail

As of last week in Daleville, Virginia, Sam Abernethy of Conover has completed more than one-third of his 2,200-mile hike on the Appalachian Trail. Abernethy began his journey on April 26 at Springer Mountain, Georgia, and plans to reach Mt. Katahdin in Maine in late September of this year.
The trip so far has included Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia and will cross a total of 14 states before reaching its completion. The trail through Virginia is more than one-fourth of the total length of the trail. In 2018 there were approximately 3,862 people who began northbound through-hikes on the Appalachian Trail and about 728 who completed the hike representing a 19% completion rate.
Abernethy, a 2014 graduate of Newton-Conover High School and a 2018 graduate of Virginia Tech, has an engineering degree and most recently has worked with McGill Associates in Hickory and in Raleigh. He is an Eagle Scout from Troop 322 at First United Methodist Church in Conover and worked at Philmont Scout Reservation in Cimarron, New Mexico as a trail guide for two summers.
Plans began earlier this year for the excursion and included a day-by-day schedule outlining the starting and stopping points each day, shelter locations, water sources, and days off the trail for rest and resupply. A crucial part of planning included the preparation of meal boxes that are being mailed to various locations along the route. These carefully prepared meal boxes include high-calorie food and snacks that are lightweight and will remain fresh.
“I researched a lot of different sources and used what I learned in my summers as a trail guide to help me know what things would work best and keep me going”, says Abernethy.
“It has been a new experience to see winter turn into spring, and spring turn into summer so intimately,” says Abernethy. “I have encountered wildlife including bears, deer, turkeys, and all kinds of squirrels and rodents, but so far have never feared for my safety. I met my hiking partner for the first time when we started in Georgia and have picked up a third person for our group who came from Utah to hike the trail. Forming a trail family is important and we continue to see many of the same faces of other through-hikers as we move north. Most through-hikers are close to my age, but we understand that there is an 82-year-old man making the through-hike as well. We hope to be able to meet him somewhere along the way.”
The Appalachian Trail was designed, constructed, and marked in the 1920s and 1930s by volunteer hiking clubs joined together by the Appalachian Trail Conference. Formed in 1925 and now a nonprofit organization based in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, the Appalachian Trail Conference has worked with the National Park Service, USDA Forest Service, states, and local communities as active partners in the trail project from the beginning.
The trail follows more than 2,200 miles of Appalachian Mountain ridgelines and varies greatly in nature from lush meadows to rugged mountain cliffs. It crosses some of America’s most iconic scenes in including the Great Smokey Mountains National Park in North Carolina and the White Mountains of New Hampshire.