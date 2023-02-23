A Conover man was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison for trafficking opiates, District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office said in a news release.

Jonathan Lynn Sorrels, 35, pleaded guilty to trafficking opiates during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday. In addition to serving six to eight years in prison, Sorrels is required to pay a $50,000 fine, the district attorney’s office said.

The offense occurred on Nov. 1, 2021, during a traffic stop initiated by deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. During the license and registration check, a K-9 unit did a walk around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of drugs, the district attorney’s office said.

During a search, Sorrels dropped two clear bags containing a white powdery substance to the ground. Deputies seized the bags, the district attorney’s office said.

The substance was sent to the N.C. State Crime Laboratory for testing. The substance was determined to be fentanyl, the district attorney’s office said.

Sorrels will be incarcerated in the custody of the N.C. Division of Adult Corrections. Superior Court Judge Nathaniel J. Poovey imposed the terms of the plea arrangement, the district attorney’s office said.

The case was investigated by Sam Helms of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant District Attorney Nancy Lee handled prosecution for the State, the district attorney’s office said.