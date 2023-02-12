I call Conover resident Jerry Maye “the godfather,” but not in a scary, raspy-voiced, felonious sort of way. Quite the opposite. If you count Jerry among your friends, you know he’s about the nicest guy you could ever meet. Jerry’s the godfather of a dynasty of athletically and academically gifted men.

All you college sports fans are likely familiar with the name Maye: Mark Maye, a 1980s star quarterback for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels football team; Luke Maye, a sophomore and member of the UNC Tar Heels basketball team in 2017 when, with less than a second left in the Heels’ game against the Kentucky Wildcats for a seat at the Final Four table, he landed an 18-foot jump shot, clinching the win; Cole Maye, a pitcher for the University of Florida Gators in 2017 when the team won its first ever national championship; Beau Maye, currently a member of the UNC Tar Heels basketball team; and Drake Maye, starting quarterback for the UNC Tar Heels football team and 2022 football ACC player of the year as a freshman.

Jerry is Mark’s father. To brothers Luke, Cole, Beau, and Drake, he’s “G Dad.”

Not long ago, I got an email from a couple of Jerry Maye fans, Jerry Isenhour and Ben Goodman, urging me to write about “the Maye most people don’t know, Jerry Maye, [who] was an outstanding athlete in his own right.”

The email continued, “He was a left-handed pitcher and played in the Babe Ruth world championship game in Vancouver Canada. In the publication, The Sporting News, September 3, 1958, the title story was ‘Lefty Maye Hurls Charlotte, NC to Babe Ruth Title.’ Jerry was named the MVP.

“Jerry pitched for Catawba College for four years and was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame in 1986 at Catawba College. He still holds numerous records at Catawba. After college Jerry pitched for a [Minnesota Twins] minor-league team for several years and did very well and had excellent stats until he was hit in his pitching arm while trying to bunt. He could continue with the team but decided it was time to raise his family and make a living.”

I was happy to heed the suggestion to contact Jerry. While I’d never met him in person, I’d talked to him a number of times on the phone. His wife Rita and I were in the same book club for many years, and often Jerry was the one who answered when I’d call to remind Rita about an upcoming meeting. I was always struck by the love in Jerry’s voice for the woman he called his bride. They were married in 1964.

What I was hoping to discover was Jerry’s philosophy. How does a person raise a boy, an only child, who becomes a celebrated college quarterback as well as a recipient of a Morehead Scholarship, which, according to unc.edu, demands leadership, moral force of character, academic achievement and physical vigor? How does a person undertake the role of grandparent to four boys who ultimately take their turns at athletic and academic achievement?

In a word, Jerry’s an encourager. Not a forcer, nagger, criticizer, or comparer. Simply an encourager.

Born and raised in Charlotte, Jerry played all sports at Garinger High School but excelled at baseball. His dad, Harold Maye, had played baseball in a textile mill league. Jerry attended Catawba College on a baseball scholarship. He studied history and economics. That’s where he met Conover native Rita Hunsucker, the woman who became his bride a year later. Rita came from a musical family. Her mother Ruby Hunsucker taught piano.

In 1965, Jerry graduated from Catawba College, signed with a Minnesota Twins affiliate, the St. Cloud Rox, and played for several years. During that time, Jerry and Rita had Mark, who traveled with his parents to baseball games. As Jerry described it, “Mark grew up in ballparks. Rita chased him, and I tried to play.”

In 1972, Jerry left baseball and went to work in sales for Proctor and Gamble. That’s where remained until retirement from the company in 2006. Currently, he works a few days a week, helping educators create retirement and savings plans.

Jerry, Rita, and Mark lived in Charlotte when Mark was growing up. Jerry coached a variety of ages and organizations, including American Legion baseball. In the summers, Mark played under Jerry.

Speaking about kids getting involved in sports, Jerry said, “I think it’s real important for kids to be nurtured to enjoy the sport at an early age and be exposed to proper fundamentals. You want them to learn the right way to play, but you don’t want them to be so pressurized by the coach that they don’t enjoy doing it.” Jerry suggested that the same was true when teaching a child how to play the piano, paint, dance, whatever.

Jerry continued, “As you progress, you’ve got to work harder as you become more proficient. If you don’t love it, enjoy it, it gets harder as you get older and progress to do what’s required to keep moving up. My son and grandson Luke are perfect examples. Mark didn’t make Luke do any of this. He’d be in the [Dean] Smith Center (Chapel Hill) shooting at 11:30 on Saturday nights sometimes.” Luke loved it, and he continues to love it. At present, he plays for a professional basketball team in Spain.”

Jerry said he received some good advice about coaching: For many kids, one season might be all they play, so don’t ruin it for them by making it so pressurized.

Another point Jerry made is that coaches, parents and teachers shouldn’t set kids up to feel they’ve got to compete with one another. “You play to your own skill set to the best of your ability,” said Jerry. In the classroom, for example, a student doesn’t have to do math as well as the kid sitting next to him, but he does need to learn to do well what he can do. Kids have limitations, Jerry pointed out. Coaches, parents, and teachers must encourage them to do their best within those limitations. “Improve within yourself,” said Jerry.

“We never forced [Mark] into sports,” said Jerry. But Mark, like his dad, was good at baseball, football, and basketball. He could have played any sport in college. Jerry said, “Everybody in the country was recruiting him for football, a smaller number for basketball and baseball. He had size and was a quarterback at Independence High School. He was heavily recruited.” Jerry talked about getting phone calls from coaches, including legendary Alabama football coach Bear Bryant.

“Mark went to Carolina on a Morehead scholarship,” said Jerry. “He had a real good academic and athletic experience.” Mark studied business, played professional football for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a time, and then returned to UNC-Chapel Hill to earn a master’s degree in business administration. Currently, he’s a day trader.

Mark is married to Aimee, a UNC graduate, who was an exceptional basketball player when she was in high school. “Aimee was player of the year in high school her senior year,” said Jerry.

Being an encourager and being supportive means being present. In the 1980s and for the past couple of decades, Jerry and Rita have traveled to ballgames all over the country. A lot were in Huntersville and Charlotte when their grandsons were young. They moved farther afield when the grandsons started playing college sports. Jerry said his bride, known as “G Mom” among her grandsons, has been a good sport about it. “That’s where she finds her grandsons: on ballfields,” said Jerry. Rita has come to enjoy it and even has become knowledgeable about each sport. Said Jerry, “She’ll say things like, ‘Jerry, they need a left tackle.’”

What advice does Jerry have for his grandsons? “Stay focused. Work hard. Enjoy. We tell them it’s a blessing. It’s God-given and can be taken away at any time.”

Interestingly, when Jerry’s offering counsel, he has to aim his eyeballs skyward. Luke, age 25, is 6 feet 8 inches; Cole, 24, is 6 feet 7 inches; 21-year-old Beau is 6 feet 9 inches; and Drake, 20, is 6 feet 5 inches.

I wondered what it was like to feed guys that big when they visit. Jerry responded, “They’re an expensive trip to Chick-fil-A, I’ll tell you that.”

Godfathers don’t have to be the tallest in the room, just the wisest.