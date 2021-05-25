 Skip to main content
Conover man dies in single-vehicle wreck on NC-16
Conover man dies in single-vehicle wreck on NC-16

  • Updated
A Conover man died in a single-vehicle wreck on N.C. Highway 16 early Monday morning.

Kongmeng Yang, 24, was traveling north on the highway near C and B Farm Road in Conover around 3 a.m., according to a press release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol. Yang's vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, collided with a tree and then overturned.

Yang died from his injuries at the scene, the release stated.

