Conover man dies in single-vehicle wreck on NC-16

A Conover man died in a single-vehicle wreck on N.C. Highway 16 early Monday morning.
Kongmeng Yang, 24, was traveling north on the highway near C and B Farm Road in Conover around 3 a.m., according to a press release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol. Yang's vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, collided with a tree and then overturned.
Yang died from his injuries at the scene, the release stated.
