Conover man collects $78K in winnings in Cash 5 drawing

A Conover man is $78,000 richer thanks to a $1 Cash 5 lottery ticket he bought for Friday’s drawing.

Robert Bowen purchased the winning ticket at KS Mart on Springs Road in Hickory and won $110,000.

He pocketed $78,113 after taxes were collected on the prize money.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location, the lottery’s website or the N.C. Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1, and drawings are held nightly. Tuesday’s jackpot is $135,000.

