Conover man buys, restores his sister's 1967 Mustang

When and how did you acquire the car?
I bought the 1967 Mustang in September of 2018 from my sister and brother-in-law. They owned the car for about 30 years. For the last eight years the car sat in their driveway with a blown head gasket. They had intended to repair it but never got around to do it. I wanted to keep the car in the family and offered to buy it from them.
Do you have a fun or interesting story about the car?
My sister owned a new 1965 convertible Mustang back in her 20s. When she got married she had children and got rid of the Mustang for a station wagon. She always loved the Mustang. My brother-in-law eventually bought her another Mustang. Although not the '65 convertible she once had, it was still a Mustang. They used this '67 Mustang as a daily driver and it was a dependable car for them. When times were tough the Mustang was ready to get my brother-in-law back and forth from work every day. Their three children, my two nephews and niece learned how to drive in this car. The car has been in the family for at least 30 years. We all have fond memories of her and it has played an important role in the family. Now that my brother-in-law is in his 80s (I won’t tell you my sister's age because that is not polite) the car just sat in the driveway and they wanted to sell it. I could not see it go to anyone outside the family. I wanted to get her back on the road and keep her in the family for my son, nephews and niece and keep the memories alive. I would like to get her back to California very soon so that my sister and brother-in-law can once again go for a ride in her.
Why do you love the car?
I love all classic cars. I’m just a car guy. I’m always looking at cars on the road and thinking of my next build. I have owned my own auto repair shop in California and have owned many vehicles. But this car is special. For over 30 years, the car has been part of the family. It has seen my sister and brother-in-law through good times and bad times. I can remember working on her in the driveway at their house replacing the freeze plugs in the original 6 cylinder so that my brother-in-law could get to work in the morning. It has been an important part of their lives, as well as mine.
What is the most interesting feature of the car?
What I find the best feature of the car is the new 289 motor. This motor was built to my specifications and built by a race shop. I love the way it sounds, and the power it produces. The car has been completely stripped of all badging. All the chrome and badges have been removed to give the car a clean smooth look. The only badge you will see on it is on the front grill. Some people might give me a hard time for that but it makes the car different from other '67 Mustangs.
What do people often ask you about the vehicle?
Can I see the motor?
What value do you place on the car?
There is no value I can place on the car. I know that I have put more blood, sweat, tears, time and money that I will ever get back monetarily. But I did it as a labor of love. I want to keep it in the family for generations to come.
Tell us about your car (specs, restoration, etc. in detail).
I restored the car back to what I would call a retro mod restoration. The interior was in good shape when I purchased it except for the dash cover which I replaced. The car barely ran and was in desperate need of a paint job and body work. I kept most of the car original but changed the motor from the original 200 cubic inch, 6 cylinder to a slightly built up 289 V8. The 289 has a mild cam, 9.5 to 1 compression piston and is bored 30 over from stock. I installed a high rise manifold a Holly 650 double pump Brawler carburetor and stainless steel shorty headers with a new dual exhaust system. I decided to use turbo mufflers for that old school sound. I also upgraded the ignition system with a MSD electronic ignition. Essentially all the engine parts are new. To make the engine look pretty we put aftermarket valve covers and air cleaner on her.
The Mustang came stock with four-wheel manual drum brakes. I updated the brakes to power brakes and the front brakes to dual caliper disc brakes. To compensate for the horsepower difference from the original 6-cylinder engine to the 289 V8, the original rear end was changed from the 2:79 gear ratio 7-inch single wheel drive to an 8-inch posi-traction rear end with a 3:73 gear ratio. The original C4 transmission was rebuilt and a shift kit and 2,000 rpm stall speed converter was installed. I also installed a new heavy duty drive shaft, leaf springs and rear shocks. The front end has been completely rebuilt with heavy duty parts, including new coils springs, shocks, upper and lower control arms, tie rod ends, power steering ram, valve body and hoses. I took the 289 V8 that I purchased in Mount Airy to G Engineering in Mooresville to be rebuilt to my specs. The rear end was rebuilt and exhaust installed by Side Pipes in Newton and the transmission was rebuilt by Tim’s Transmission also in Newton. The actual labor of removing and reinstalling all these parts was done by myself in my girlfriend’s garage in Conover. And finally the body work and beautiful red paint job was done by HKY Customs in Hickory.
