Conover homeowners say proposed development could bring traffic woes to nearby school

Less than a month ago, a 40-acre plot of land along Thornburg Drive NE in Conover was filled with trees and vegetation. Now, it’s bare.

Property owner Woodlawn Baptist Church had timber harvested as part of the church’s contract to sell the land to a developer, Pastor Tim Jernigan said at the Oct. 4 Conover Planning Board meeting. The developer plans to build 152 apartments on the 40-acre parcel. The development will be known as Redwood Apartments.

Jernigan said in a follow-up email that the timber harvest was conducted through a North Carolina Registered Forester to ensure the proper steps were taken.

The property is still in the proposal stage of the rezoning process. The planning board approved the rezoning with conditions. The rezoning bid will go before Conover City Council on Nov. 7 for a final decision.

The church originally purchased the land to build a new campus. However, a better opportunity presented itself shortly after, Jernigan said, adding that the lot has been on the market for several years.

Although the developer addressed a number of concerns in a revised proposal, residents of L’Echo Park, the adjacent neighborhood, are still troubled.

“You’ve got (highway) 16 that has opened up from Charlotte,” property owner Ben Payseur said. “(Thornburg Drive NE) is going to become more of a thoroughfare. You already see trucks, and my concern is somebody is going to pull out with a car or a bus full of kids, and somebody is going to hit them.”

Shuford Elementary School sits across the highway from the proposed development, and Payseur has triplets that attend the school.

“If you come out to this street at 7 or 8 in the morning, it’s just a zoo,” said Russ Darden, a former elementary school teacher who also lives in L’Echo Park. “And (it’s the) same thing at 3 in the afternoon, when the schools let out.”

Jernigan said the average age of residents in similar developments is 50, according to Woodlawn’s research and talks with the developer. Woodlawn’s concern about overwhelming local schools was eased, he said, when the church learned there are few children in the average Redwood community.

However, it would be a community of apartments directly beside a community of single-family homes, which concerns some L’Echo residents.

Payseur said he thinks single-family homes would have been a better use for the property, basically an extension of L’Echo Park.

Jernigan said that Woodlawn church had limited options to sell the land, and of their options, “Redwood provided an option to offer a type of high-end apartment living ... that our area seems to lack.”

Several other factors figured into Woodlawn’s decision, Jernigan said, including Redwood’s track record of maintaining and managing their properties and the developer’s willingness to have an open dialogue with the community and alter designs based on community concerns.

A number of individuals have voiced suspicion about the timing of the timber harvest; some pointedly accusing Woodlawn that harvesting now was a cash grab.

Jernigan said that the church would have harvested timber several years earlier, but that, “permission to access property through two rights of way into L’Echo Park was not favored by the city of Conover.”

The church was only able to obtain a permit to access the site from Thornburg Drive NE after a legitimate buyer was found, said Jernigan.

The timing, Jernigan said, “is related to several schedules including, most prominently, the timber purchaser and their clients.”

Payseur and Mark Howell, another L’Echo Park resident, both raised concerns about environmental impacts of the harvest.

Jernigan addressed the harvest. “In order to ensure the timber harvesting was done correctly, Woodlawn employed a North Carolina Registered Forester to represent the church, to manage and obtain all approvals, all permits, bid/sale and to follow up after the harvest is complete ensuring that all actions meet the NC Forestry Standards Rules and Regulations,” he said in an email.

The harvest left a large, open area for the time being, visible from the backyards of adjacent homeowners.

Darden’s and Howell’s homes sit next to the development and will be separated from it by a 40-foot landscape buffer. Even so, they anticipate the views from their backyards will be impacted.

Darden said he wishes there was a berm on the buffer, because he will see apartment roofs from his back porch. Darden said he can now hear highway traffic from his living room.

Payseur said he plans to show up at the Conover City Council hearing next week to be heard on the issue.