Conover hires its first human resources director

CONOVER — The City of Conover announced its first human resources director. Madeleine Epley is an Appalachian State graduate, who began her time as a public servant immediately after graduation with the Town of Valdese.

As human resources director, she will be responsible for overseeing employee relations, recruitment, retention, compliance, and benefits administration for the City of Conover. In addition to her role as human resources director, Epley will also serve as the public information officer for the city and initiate the designation of Conover as a NC Main Street Program. Prior to this position, she served as the city’s deputy clerk and personnel officer.