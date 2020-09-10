Conover, Hickory to hold 9/11 remembrance events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cities of Conover and Hickory will hold ceremonies to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks tomorrow.

The Conover ceremony will be held in person at the Norman B. Coley Amphitheater located at 361 Fifth Avenue SE, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

Attendees are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The event will move indoors to the nearby Conover Station if there is bad weather.

Hickory will be holding a more stripped-down version of its usual 9/11 ceremony on Union Square. Given COVID-19 restrictions, residents are encouraged to view the livestream on the city’s Facebook page tomorrow around 8:45 a.m.

Mayor Hank Guess said the physical presence at the event will be limited to a small group of invited guests, including some members of the Elks Lodge, Hickory firefighters, police officers and a few other government officials.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.