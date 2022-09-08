 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Conover, Hickory to hold 9/11 remembrance events

Conover and Hickory will be hosting events to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Conover’s event begins Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the Norman B. Coley Amphitheater in Conover City Park, located at 361 5th Ave SE.

The ceremony will include prayers, presentation of the colors by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, a moment of silence and remarks from speakers including Mayor Kyle Hayman and others.

Hickory will hold its ceremony at The Sails on the Square in downtown starting at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Hickory event will include presentation of the colors by the Joint Honor Guard of the Hickory Police Department and Hickory Fire Department and music by Whitney Stroup and the Catawba Valley New Horizons Band.

Mayor Hank Guess, WHKY host Hal Row, the Revs. David Roberts II and Christy Lohr Sapp and retired U.S. Army Maj. Jay Tate will lead the ceremony.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

