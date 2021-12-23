Conover Girl Scout earns her Gold Award

CONOVER — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont announced that Mary Salyards, Conover, has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.

Salyards, a member of Girl Scout Troop 10046, worked in partnership with the Catawba County Partnership for Children to create and distribute developmentally appropriate interactive games for children ages 3-5. The games, which cover topics like matching, sorting, rhyming, shapes and more, can be found in Little Free Libraries throughout Catawba County. The games are written in both English and Spanish and teach kids important skills needed for success in kindergarten and beyond.

The Gold Award recognizes girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects. Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and carrying out her project, which must benefit the community and have long lasting impact.