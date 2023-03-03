For 40 years, Conover resident Bonye Bowman has taken joy in her garden, which includes clusters of daffodils blanketing her yard.

With the warm weather this winter, Bowman, 72, noticed many of her flowers blooming ahead of schedule.

“They’re a full month at least ahead of time,” Bowman said. “I even have some of the late ones in bud now that are, they’re probably six to seven weeks ahead.”

Bowman said she was not disappointed in the earlier than expected spring color.

“It’s just nature,” she said. “I figure the way it is now, nature is going to get the azaleas when the azaleas start to bloom.”