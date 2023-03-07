A Conover firefighter died after battling cancer for more than two years, the fire department said.

Ricky Allen, 36, of Taylorsville, died peacefully at his home while surrounded by family members, according to his obituary.

Allen was an engineer and pump operator for the Conover Fire Department, Lt. Chris Hicks said.

According to Allen’s obituary, he became a junior firefighter for the Conover Police Department when he was 17. He also served with the Taylorsville Fire Department.

Conover Fire Capt. Darren Chewning said Allen was a close friend. He said their friendship started at the fire department.

Chewning said the Conover Fire Department will transport Allen’s body from Bennett Funeral Home to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church for the receiving on Wednesday. The receiving begins at 6 p.m., Chewning said.

The funeral will be held at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church on Thursday at 3 p.m., Chewning said. Allen will be buried at the Conover City Cemetery.

On Tuesday, the department began prepping the trucks for the services. Chewning said the entire department will be in attendance for both the receiving and the funeral.

Hicks said fire departments from Troutman, Hickory and Icard will cover calls on Wednesday. Long View, St. Stephens, Maiden and Statesville fire departments will respond to calls on Thursday, he said.

Both Hicks and Chewning described Allen as a hard-working, detail-oriented man who was dedicated to his faith.

Chewning said Allen was a loving husband and father. According to his obituary, Allen was married to Nicole Miner Allen for 11 years. The couple have two daughters, 8-year-old Sophia and 20-month-old Elizabeth.

“(Allen) was always our calm during the storm,” Hicks said, noting Allen always maintained his composure during stressful calls.