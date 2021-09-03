Conover company investing $20 million to grow facility

A farm equipment manufacturer in Conover plans to expand and create almost 150 new jobs with a minimum wage of $30 an hour.

Everything Attachments, a manufacturer of tractor and machinery attachments based in Conover, plans to invest at least $20 million to grow its current site over the next five years, according to a press release from the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation. The money will go toward construction, machinery and equipment for the expansion of the Emmanuel Church Road plant.

The expansion will create at least 147 new jobs. Pay will vary, but the company offers a $30-an-hour minimum wage, the press release said.

Everything Attachments was originally established by the Corriher family in Newton in 1946. Ted Corriher, the company owner, followed in the footsteps of his father in the family business. The company is now the U.S.’s largest manufacturer and online retailer of skid-steer and excavator attachments, and tractor implements, according to the press release.

To keep up with demand, the company is expanding. The company plans to build a 105,000-square-foot structure to grow production capacity. There are plans for a second similar facility in three to five years, the press release said.