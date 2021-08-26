Conover company considered one of the fastest-growing in U.S

A Conover-based company has been ranked one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States.
Textile company Nufabrx ranked 50th on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, which comprises the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the country. Some well-known companies gained exposure in the past through the Inc. magazine list, including Microsoft and Under Armour, according to a news release from Nufabrx.
Nufabrx was founded by CEO Jordan Schindler in 2011 to create and produce fabric products. In 2017, the company opened its Conover location and made medicated fabric for socks, compression sleeves, gloves and workout clothing.
In March of 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and mask shortage, Nufabrx began using its resources to produce antimicrobial masks. The demand for their masks skyrocketed.
“It’s an unbelievable honor to be recognized by the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation,” Schindler said in the release. “Nufabrx’s growth is a true testament to our incredible team and their remarkable vision. When the idea of putting medicine in clothing was just a dream in my dorm room, I never imagined we would get to this point so quickly. We will celebrate this win with plenty of champagne as a company; and deep down, we know this is just the beginning. Onwards and upwards!”
The list ranks Nufabrx as the third-fastest growing company in North Carolina.
The companies featured in the 2021 list are competitive but also had to adapt to the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic created, according to the release.
The Inc. report shows Nufabrx grew by 6,684% over three years. The average median three-year growth rate for the 5,000 companies featured was 543%, and median revenue was $11.1 million. The companies had a combined total of 610,000 added jobs over the past three years, according to the release.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled. Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., in the release. “Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”