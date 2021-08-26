Conover company considered one of the fastest-growing in U.S

Textile company Nufabrx ranked 50th on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, which comprises the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the country. Some well-known companies gained exposure in the past through the Inc. magazine list, including Microsoft and Under Armour, according to a news release from Nufabrx.

“It’s an unbelievable honor to be recognized by the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation,” Schindler said in the release. “Nufabrx’s growth is a true testament to our incredible team and their remarkable vision. When the idea of putting medicine in clothing was just a dream in my dorm room, I never imagined we would get to this point so quickly. We will celebrate this win with plenty of champagne as a company; and deep down, we know this is just the beginning. Onwards and upwards!”