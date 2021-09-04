Conover City Park to be setting for 9/11 ceremony

CONOVER — Everyone is invited to attend this year's 9/11 ceremony at the Norman B. Coley Amphitheater in the Conover City Park at 361 Fifth Ave., SE, Conover, near the Charters of Freedom Display.

Special guest speaker will be retired Col. Troy “Gil” Gilleland, U.S.Army.

The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Participants are advised to arrive early, as parking will be limited. Masks are encouraged. This will be the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

In case of rain, the ceremony will be held in the Community Room at Conover Station.