Conover church seeks to rezone, sell property for 158 townhomes

A church in Conover is asking to rezone 40 acres near Interstate 40. If the change is approved, a developer could build more than 150 townhomes on the site.

Woodlawn Baptist Church is asking the city of Conover to rezone a property on Thornburg Drive Northeast, just south of Interstate 40 at exit 132. The requested rezoning would change the land from single-family zoning to a conditional zoning district, according to the rezoning notice sent to neighbors of the property.

If approved, the rezoning would pave the way for a developer to build about 150 townhomes for rent, the notice said.

Woodlawn Baptist Church has owned the property since 2003, according to county property records. The church bought the land for a potential expansion but found a different property, Senior Pastor Tim Jernigan said. This year, the church entered a purchase agreement with a developer to buy and develop the property if the rezoning is approved, he said.

“As we began exploring options for the Thornburg Drive property we believe that God led us to a win-win situation that will enhance our community,” Jernigan said.

The proposed plans from Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods, submitted with the rezoning request, show 158 total townhomes planned for the property. That's about four homes per acre. The proposal plans for 632 parking spaces on driveways and in garages. There would be two entrances off Thornburg Drive Northeast.

The storm water drainage and roads would be privately maintained, if the plan is approved as is. The proposed development plan calls for a buffer between the development and existing neighborhoods.

The property borders the L’Echo Park housing development in Conover and is across the street from Shuford Elementary School.

L’Echo Park resident Ben Payseur said he’s concerned about the buffer between the development and his home, which borders the property. He is also worried about adding traffic to an already busy road, the possibility of an entrance to the development through L’Echo Park and allowing rental units on the land.

“I’m concerned. The property was zoned single family for a reason,” Payseur said. “Myself and others have always considered L’Echo Park a premiere, flagship neighborhood. … I didn’t buy my home to butt up against apartment buildings. I knew the property would be developed at some point, but being single family (zoning) we knew that would mean family homes and yards.”

Payseur said only land owners with property touching the Woodlawn Baptist Church property were notified about the requested rezoning. He feels there should have been wider notification.

“To me that is a little bit of a mistake because it has an impact beyond us,” he said. “It impacts the neighbors across the street, it impacts people who are using Thornburg Drive. It impacts our schools. There is potentially a bigger impact than just the neighbors.”

Payseur and his neighbors are working to spread the word about the rezoning. There is a Change.org petition against the rezoning called “Protect L’Echo Park.”

He is against rezoning the property and said he believes it should remain single-family. “We are by no means objecting to the development of the land but we feel it should be done in the right way,” Payseur said.

Jernigan said the church believes the developers have a good reputation and a good plan for the community.

“We love our community and have always tried to be a good neighbor and friend to our fellow citizens,” Jernigan said.

Payseur and other neighbors plan to attend the planning board and Conover City Council meetings where the rezoning will be considered, Payseur said.