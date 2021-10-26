Conover business plans free Halloween events

CONOVER — Perfect Workout Gym will present its second annual Halloween event with a costume contest and trick-or-treats on Sunday from 5:30-8 p.m.

Historic Conover Station will turn into “Pumpkin Lane” as local businesses stay open late to welcome trick-or-treaters. This will be an outdoor event with social distancing.

Perfect Workout Gym is at 201 Conover Station SE, Conover.

Several area businesses will have booths set up with merchandise for sale along with some treats for the kids.

Costume contest prizes will include a one-month free gym membership at Perfect Workout Gym, a free day pass at Perfect Workout Gym, and other prizes donated by area businesses.

Fresh Chef of Conover will provide cookies and appetizers.

Food trucks will be available including Urban Flavor, Dipperz Mini Donuts, Roc’n Oven Pizzeria, Kades Coffee and Big Byrd’s Smokehouse BBQ.

Booths will include Rebellious Rose Boutique, The Chocolate Possum, Pop’s Pickles, Health Smart Pharmacy, Healthy Lifestyles, MFG Solution Center and more.

Live music will be provided by Chris Dixon, acoustic guitarist.

This event is free and families are welcome to join in the fun.