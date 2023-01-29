Conover business, Hickory contractor in dispute over manufacturing building

In September 2021, Everything Attachments owner Ted Corriher spoke of his excitement about the future of his company.

He was announcing the company’s plans to add about 150 new jobs and invest $20 million in an expansion of his Conover-based business, which manufactures blades, buckets and other attachments for equipment such as tractors and excavators.

Now, a year and a half later, Corriher is striking a different tone. His message to the community: I’m sorry.

He said he is sorry that the company has not yet been able to add the jobs and complete the expansion he promised two years ago. A big part of the regret comes from the fact that the company entered into agreements for hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax incentives from Catawba County and Conover.

Corriher said the question of why the company has not completed the project is a matter of curiosity in the community.

“At this point I rarely go out in public due to so many people asking me, ‘When are you going to do something with that new building?’” Corriher said.

He said he is limited in what he can say because the status of the large, new factory building is now the subject of a lawsuit between Everything Attachments and Neill Grading & Construction Co., the Hickory-based contractor the company hired to build the new factory.

Everything Attachments contends Neill Grading has left them with a new building they are unable to occupy. Nate McAbee, the general manager of Everything Attachments, calls the factory “105,000 square feet of dead space.”

For its part, Neill Grading plans to respond with counterclaims of its own against Everything Attachments.

Lawsuit and liens

In the time since he announced the expansion, Corriher has said they have done what they can to hold up their end of the deal, including spending around $10 million on new equipment.

But they have still not received a certificate of occupancy for the new building. For this, the company faults Neill Grading.

The company’s specific claims against Neill Grading are outlined in the lawsuit filed in October. Everything Attachments filed the suit under the corporate names TC Corriher Implement Co. and Landshark Attachments LLC.

In court documents, the company accuses Neill Grading of defective workmanship, making unauthorized and unwanted changes to construction plans and “refusing to provide the plans and accounting records in order to conceal defects and other misconduct.”

The documents reveal the company further says that Neill Grading falsely claimed to have passed inspections and submitted “doctored specifications for the heater to the inspector in an attempt to pass the inspections based on fraud.”

Specifically, they claim Neill Grading provided inspectors documentation for the minimum installation heights for the heaters that conflicted with information given by the company that manufactures the heaters.

“Neill Grading subsequently represented that its subcontractor ‘altered’ the specifications,” according to the lawsuit.

When asked about what would need to be done to secure the certificate of occupancy, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said: “We are not sure, at this point. The owner or a representative would need to request an inspection in order to determine this.”

Neill Grading has yet to publicly respond to the specific claims in the lawsuit, but has indicated it plans to respond with claims of its own soon.

“Neill intends to file a counterclaim to the owner’s lawsuit on or before Feb. 1, 2023, for breach of contract and to enforce its liens against the real property,” the company said in a statement.

The company plans to pursue $2 million in liens against Everything Attachments for lack of payment. Everything Attachments notes in the lawsuit that it withheld payment and said it did so because of Neill Grading’s alleged contractual breaches.

Corriher said the company’s inability to move into the new building is hurting business. Hundreds of orders have been delayed and the company fields daily inquiries about when the new factory will be operating.

Walking behind the existing factory, McAbee points to the many metal products the company now has to keep outdoors because of the lack of space. He said the company has to pay employees more than $30 an hour to buff rust from the inventory.

“We have never stored metal outside until we had to,” he said.

What about the incentives?

Both Corriher and McAbee are adamant they have not taken a dime of the tax incentives from the county or city of Conover. The city and county have both confirmed the business has not received any payments.

When local governments grant tax incentives, they agree to refund a certain amount of the property tax paid by the given company.

Both McCauley and Conover Public Information Officer Madeleine Epley said the company would be eligible to start receiving payments this year provided they met certain contractual requirements. Both also said that the company has not requested payments.

In this case, Catawba County agreed to pay more than $376,200 over six years. Conover’s incentives were for nearly $228,000 over a similar time frame.

Both local governments said the company has not breached its incentives agreements with them and is not in danger of breaching those agreements until Dec. 31, 2025. That is the date by which the company is obligated to meet its jobs and investment commitments.

Both McCauley and Epley said their respective local governments are not concerned about the project because of the safeguards in place that would prevent the company from receiving public money unless they deliver on their obligations.

“Because the contracts are performance-based, no public funds are expended without verification of progress towards contractual commitments,” McCauley said. “At the end of the performance period, if total investment commitments have not been met by the company, the incentive contract contains claw-back provisions whereby the county would recoup any incentive payments received by the company up to that point.”