Conover 9/11 memorial speakers emphasize sacrifice, unity

Looking out at the rows of mostly empty chairs Friday morning at Conover City Park, the Rev. Anton Lagoutine said 9/11 has become a normal day for many people.

He noted the small crowd assembled at the Norman B. Coley Amphitheater for the city’s annual 9/11 commemoration event.

There were about 20 people seated there, including Conover Councilwoman Brenda Powell and former Mayor Lee Moritz.

Lagoutine, a chaplain for the Conover Police Department, speculated that many do not attend such memorial events because they do not realize the sacrifices first responders make.

“It’s just not a part of their normal lives,” Lagoutine said. “And it’s in a way sad that so many people don’t take the time to understand and care that there are people among us willing to give up their lives, lay down their lives, for others.”

Friday’s ceremony, which came nearly 21 years after the attacks, included presentation of the colors by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, prayers and a rendition of “God Bless America.”

Mayor Kyle Hayman focused his remarks on the theme of unity in the aftermath of the attacks.

“The United States of America — I emphasize the word ‘united’ because while Sept. 11, 2001 shook us to our core, when we woke up on Sept. 12, 2001, we were all united,” Hayman said. “It took this evil attack to bring us together and, for a while, we were simply Americans.”

Jennie Danner, 65, of Claremont, was among those who attended the event. She said she was grateful for the opportunity to acknowledge the historic day.

“I thank God that we can come and celebrate the life of those that’s still living and those, in remembrance, that’s gone on,” Danner said. “It means so much to me that this nation is a free nation.”