Connor leaves United Way after 20 years as executive director

Colleagues, friends and public officials honored retiring Catawba County United Way Executive Director Jennie Connor on Wednesday

The celebration came on the last day of Connor’s 20-year career as executive director of the organization tasked with coordinating charitable efforts throughout the county.

“Well, it’s a little bit of an empty spot, but I know I’m going to fill it with a lot of family,” Connor said as she picked up her grandson, Wyatt. She added: “We’re going to go play in the mountains.”

Looking back on her career, Connor said she was glad the organization was able to be of service. She said she got a Facebook message Wednesday morning from someone she had helped.

“That’s what I’m proud of — those people that have been able to receive services and assistance because of the caring people in this community that give to United Way,” Connor said.

She also said she was grateful for the generous support from the community over the years.

Mark Bumgarner, former executive director of Adult Life Programs, is taking over as executive director of United Way.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

