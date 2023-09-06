A Connelly Springs man died in a motorcycle crash in Catawba County.

The motorcycle rider, Andrew Lee Cole, died at the scene of the crash along Zion Church Road, N.C. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Christopher Casey said in a news release.

On Wednesday at 3 a.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal collision on Zion Church Road near Butner Drive. A 2002 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north on Zion Church Road and drove off the right side of the road, Casey said.

Cole was ejected from the motorcycle and struck a tree stump, Casey said.

The initial investigation indicates excessive speed as a contributing factor to the crash, Casey said.

Zion Church Road was closed for one hour in the area during the on-scene investigation, Casey said.