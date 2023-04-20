NEWTON — Connections Clubhouse announces the re-launch of its annual “Market on the Lawn” fundraiser.

After a break due to COVID-19 and other extenuating circumstances, Connections Clubhouse has decided to resume its annual traditional fundraiser at a new time of year, on May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. Connections’ is excited to support small business and local venders for this fundraiser to be held on the lawn and surrounding grounds of the Connections Clubhouse in Newton.

Represented at the fundraiser will be food venders Bam’s Sandwich Bistro food truck and Anna’s Sweet Treats selling ice cream and other treats. Other small businesses and artisans include Creative Expressions with jewelry, miniature flowers and tree art; Cindy Fisher with tumblers, wood items, and apparel; Butch’s Honey with a beekeeper demonstration; Tyler by Tyler hand-painted clothing and artwork; Signs of Summer with wooden signs; plants from Bunker Hill FFA, and more. Music will also be provided. For more details visit the website at connectionsclubhousecatawba.org follow it on Facebook or call 828-466-0030.

Connections Clubhouse is at 1679 Southwest Blvd., Newton.